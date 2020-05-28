Dan Reiff passes away at age 77.jpg

A longtime Allen County public servant has died.

The Allen County Republican Party has confirmed longtime commissioner and township trustee Dan Reiff died Thursday morning. It was a little more than a month ago that 100 people drove by Reiff's home to let him know he was in their thoughts.

Reiff was a commissioner from September 2003 until January 2012, and an American Township trustee the eight years prior to that. He was also a current board member of Allen County Children Services. The Republican Party statement says Reiff, "Never met a stranger", and "Truly cared about faith, family and his fellow citizens". Reiff is survived by his wife Judy, and sons Rich and Jeff. He was 77 years old.

 

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.