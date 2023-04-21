Darden pleads guilty to a 2022 deadly shooting that took the life of Jayden Halpern

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One of the six teenagers charged with murder last year has accepted a plea deal.

Darden pleads guilty to a 2022 deadly shooting that took the life of Jayden Halpern

19-year-old Keion Darden has pleaded guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. He was facing murder and aggravated burglary charges for the death of Jayden Halpern in June of 2022, but those charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Darden pleads guilty to a 2022 deadly shooting that took the life of Jayden Halpern

Darden, along with Khyrese Garner, Jaquan Glenn, Bryanna Houston, and two other underage teens, were charged when Lima police say the group tried to lure Halpern out of his Lane Avenue home. When they couldn't get him to come out, some of them allegedly forced their way into the house carrying air rifles. Halpern's dad saw the weapons and fired a shot, which hit his son in the process and killed him. Darden is scheduled to be sentenced in June, and he could get 23 years in prison on the charges.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.