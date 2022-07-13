Dash camera footage shows moments before and after June 21st shooting

7/13/22 Update - Your News Now at Ten: The Allen County Sheriff’s Office released the dash camera video involving a shooting incident that left one man dead and a deputy with a bullet wound to the face.
The video shows deputy Izak Ackerman attempting to pull over Quincy Pritchett on the morning of June 21st. Pritchett’s vehicle is seen going past stop signs during the chase. The vehicle turned down an alley, and then Pritchett got out of the car and ran to an area not clearly visible on the video, with Ackerman chasing him on foot. The video doesn’t clearly show if Pritchett had a gun while running. We edited the video for the story and to make it bigger and brighter. The released video did not contain the audio of the actual shootings, but here are the moments just after.
“Any units available to back 227,” says the dispatcher
“227, shots fired I’m hit,” Ackerman. “Start a 10-30. (Ambulance) I don’t know where I am hit, but I am hit somewhere in the face.”
“Subjects down, but I am bleeding,” Ackerman.
You can view the full unedited dash camera footage below:
7/13/22 5:13 PM: The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has released the dash camera video from Deputy Izak Ackerman's patrol car on June 21st. The video shows the attempted traffic stop of Quincy Prichett around 2:30 in the morning, and the foot chase that led to Prichett being shot and killed and Ackerman being struck in the face by a bullet. This video has not been edited by Your News Now. This is how the video of the incident was sent to the media.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.