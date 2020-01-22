Day two of John Kehoe trial shows his DNA tested positive in rape kit that was administered

The prosecution picked up where it left off in John Kehoe's trial, talking to people in the house the day of the alleged rape of Selena Harrison.
Kehoe's ex-fiance, Kristina and her daughter Rebekah Burkholder testified to their version of events on Jan. 26, 2019. They both said, them, Kehoe and Harrison were all drinking. Their testimonies were similar to what Harrison testified on Tuesday. A BCI scientist further confirmed there was an interaction between Harrison and Kehoe as they found Kehoe's DNA from the results of a rape kit.
"I woke up and I was just asking her what was going on," Rebekah Burkholder said, former friend of Harrison and present during the alleged incident. "And then as soon as Kyle started--like he started, asked her what was going on and she started crying. And then John ran in, asked and asked what was going on and then...she wouldn't really tell me about it."
When a detective met with Kehoe, his story was different. He said accusations came because when he was asleep he was woken by a screaming Harrison and he kicked her out of the house.
"Selena is in the kitchen, threw up everywhere," Kehoe said in an interview with a detective. "All over our bed, all over the kitchen," I'm like oh my God." So I come in there, I start cleaning up this and that. I finally get done, I'm not even buzzed no more. I get done, I go inside Braxton's room (youngest Burkholder sibling) and I sit down in his recliner. And we were probably in there for two to three hours."
The state rested to end the day. The defense will have an opportunity to present evidence before closing arguments. You can hear the jury's verdict here on Your Hometown Stations, on Thursday.