Press Release from Brandon Zito, Dayton VA Medical Center: DAYTON, Ohio (June 28) -- The Dayton VA will host a PACT Act Enrollment and Veteran Education Fair on July 15 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at American Legion Post 96 at 711 S. Shore Dr, Lima, Ohio 45804. The PACT Act was signed into law in 2022 and is a Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT). It provides benefits for Veterans exposed to toxins while in the line of military duty and now have presumptive health conditions needing care. Subject matter experts will be available to answer questions from Veterans, family, and caregivers about benefits through the PACT Act.
Veterans will be able to file a claim with the Veterans Benefit Administration and enroll in VA health care. Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD Form 214 for claims filing and enrollment. Veterans may preregister for this event by clicking HERE. For more information, please call 837-262-2195.