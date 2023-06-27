Deadline approaches for Ohio's operating budget but no agreement in sight for Ohio House and Senate

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - The deadline for Ohio to approve its next operation budget is fast approaching, but the Ohio House and Senate are not close to reaching an agreement.
Governor Mike DeWine told both chambers to "keep working" and try and get the budget passed by the constitutional deadline of June 30th. Ohio Republican senators were promoting the fact that their version of the budget included over three billion dollars in tax cuts for Ohioans, including making the sales tax holiday longer in 2024. But the House version was looking at tax cuts for the middle class and included funding for free school lunches, food banks, and childcare. Some members of the House have asked for a one-week extension to pass the budget.