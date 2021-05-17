Deadline to file tax returns or extension is midnight tonight

Monday, May 17th is the last day to file your tax returns for 2020, and there are only a few hours left to get it done.
Although the due date has already been postponed once, those that have not yet filed may still have more time. An automatic tax extension is available to anyone, allowing until October 15th to file a return.
However, that does not push back payment of any taxes still owed. Interest and penalties will be added to any unpaid balances after May 17th. Veronica Dortch, the Owner of Liberty Tax Service in Lima, says getting a tax return extension is easy, but it can come at a cost.
"You don’t need all of your paperwork if you come and file for an extension, you just need to come in, we get it started just with your basic information," Dortch explains. "The extensions cost $130 here and we get that going and we get it to the IRS for you today.”
Any extensions must be requested by 11:59 PM on May 17th. Most tax agencies have extended office hours to accommodate the last-minute demand.
For more information on how to pay a balance and file an extension, visit irs.gov.