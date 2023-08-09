Deadline to opt-out of City of Lima's electric aggregation is August 11th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - In May, Lima voters approved an electric aggregation initiative which is set to start with their September bill.
Residents should have received letters telling them about the process to "Opt-in" or "Opt-out" of the initiative. That deadline is this Friday, August 11th. City officials say that customers participating should see about $55 in savings monthly starting next month.
"This is just the culmination of all those efforts to finally help our residents see those cost savings. So the energy aggregate rate which is 6.28 cents per kilowatt hour will be reflective in their September billing cycle," explained Jessica Begonia, public information officer for the City of Lima.
To "Opt-in", customers do not have to do anything. To "Opt out" you must fill out the bottom of the letter and return it by mail postmarked before August 11th. If you misplaced the letter go to the City of Lima website and follow the prompts or you can call 888-682-2170.
July 24, 2023 Press Release from the City of Lima: With the support of Mayor Sharetta Smith and Lima City Council, Lima residents passed an electric aggregation initiative on the May 2023 primary ballot by an overwhelming 68%.
Trebel LLC, the City’s energy consultant, conducted a request for pricing for the aggregation customers that resulted in one of the lowest rates recently established at $0.0628 kilowatt, provided by Dynegy. Additionally, residents can opt in to a clean energy rate of $0.06610. The new rate will take affect with the September billing cycle.
The Mayor and City Council are excited to announce that the rate will result in an estimated $55.20 in monthly savings to each household participating in the program. If residents want to participate in this program and receive the reduced rate, no action is necessary when they receive the opt-out letter from Dynegy regarding government aggregation. If they are already with another supplier, they can opt-in to the Lima community choice aggregation program.
“The increasing cost of electric bills has placed a considerable financial stress on our residents and businesses. I’m relieved that we are able to give our community members a better and cheaper option through the Lima community choice aggregation program,” states Mayor Sharetta Smith.
"I am glad that residents will be able to see a savings on their monthly residential electrical bill as a result of this program. Going forward, I hope that the City of Lima will investigate Natural Gas Aggregation and present the residents with the opportunity to save money on their monthly gas bill," states Council President John Nixon.