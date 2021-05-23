Deadline to register for the Vax-a-Million giveaway is Sunday at 11:59 pm

You have until 11:59 pm Sunday night to get signed up for the first drawing in Ohio's Vax-A-Million giveaway. Millions of vaccinated Ohioans have already entered for their chance to win one million dollars or for students under the age of 17 the chance to win a full-ride scholarship including room and board on one of Ohio’s state universities.
Register you can log on to www.ohiovaxamillion.com or you can call the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. Once you have entered you eligible for all of the weekly drawings with the final one being on June 23rd. You can still enter for the other four weekly drawings after Sunday, all you need to do is get your first dose of the vaccine and register. The Ohio Department of Health says over 5.1 million Ohioans have started the vaccine process.