The Ohio Division of Liquor Control has pushed back the date to renew certain liquor permits because businesses being closed during the outbreak.
The state agency has extended the May 18th filing deadline for businesses that have a class "C" and "D" permits. A new deadline will be announced after the order that bans on-premises consumption will be lifted for bars and restaurants. By extending the deadline, The Ohio Division of Liquor Control was hoping it will not add to any financial hardships the businesses are enduring. The division of liquor control also allowed permit holders to take part in a onetime only buyback program when the ban on bars went in place just before St. Patricks Day. More than 800 bars and restaurant took part in the program and they were refunded more than $1.4 million in alcohol they purchased to sell during the busy holiday.