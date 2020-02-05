Dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder

Though we’ve officially reached the halfway point of winter, the gray and cold won’t be going away anytime soon. And, for those struggling with Seasonal Affective Disorder, this could cause some challenges.
According to Assistant Professor of Psychology at Ohio Northern University Hannah Stokes, S.A.D. is more than just a case of the winter blues. The disorder is a subtype of a major depressive disorder causing symptoms like loss of appetite, feelings of guilt or worthlessness and extreme lethargy. Stokes says there are some ways to combat it like spending time with friends or family, paying attention to diet and regulating activity.
“One of the behavioral treatments is to sort of get yourself to do thing like, ok I'm going to force myself to hang out with a friend even though it's really really cold like I'm going to join a gym class and I'm going to force myself to go even though it's really really cold,” says Asst. Prof. of Psychology Hannah Stokes. “So that just being around people that care about you breaks up that cycle of isolation that we often see in depression especially in the winter months.”
Stokes says if symptoms do not subside once the weather gets nicer, there may be other underlying problems and people should seek treatment.