DECA students revive "Limaopoly" project for a unique holiday gift

Lima Senior High DECA students have a unique holiday gift for the community to buy.
DECA students have once again created and are selling "Limaopoly" board games. They're on sale, one for $25 or two for $40. The game is played like traditional Monopoly, but only features the businesses of Lima. One DECA student who led the project, says it shows the "heart of Lima," which includes some businesses you may not have known about. Students went out last year and got businesses to sponsor a spot on the board. The money even looks like it comes from Superior Credit Union.
"Really, like, Lima is--we're a small little town in Ohio," Meghan Nuckles said, DECA student and senior at Lima Senior High School. "So, not many people know we're here. So, this really just gets our name out there. and it brings the community together because not many people would know that some of these businesses are here because they're mostly small owned businesses, also."
All proceeds go towards supporting travel and competitions for the DECA students.
To purchase the board game you can email chood@spartan.limacityschools.org or mdonald@spartan.limacityschools.org, visit the Lima Senior DECA Facebook page or if you know a DECA student you can order from them.