December 24th Ohio and local COVID-19 numbers

December 24th COVID-19 numbers, Allen County is reporting 3 new deaths, Mercer and Logan Counties have 2 new deaths each, and Auglaize and Putnam Counties added 1 death each. As for cases, Allen County went up 75 cases, Hancock County increased 68 cases, Shelby County has 52 new cases, and Auglaize County has 49 cases.
Van Wert County increased 31 cases, Mercer County has 29 new cases, Hardin County has 27 new cases, Putnam County has 22 new cases, Logan county has 16 more cases and Paulding County has 14 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 95 new deaths reported on Thursday and 8,828 new cases. 320 people were hospitalized, and 35 patients were admitted to the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health say there have been 489,808 people who have recovered from the coronavirus.