After an unseasonably chilly day on Thursday, temperatures will rebound a bit heading into the weekend. Highs for Friday will range in the middle to upper 50s. Clouds will come and go through the morning, with a better chance for more sun during the afternoon.
A decent weekend is ahead. Although clouds will dominate with only peeks of sun, rain chances are very slim. A stray shower or two could pop on the radar both days, but most of the area will enjoy dry weather. Highs will range from 55 to 60°. Not much wind around this weekend, which should make conditions feel comfortable as long as you have a light jacket.
If mowing the lawn is on your to-do-list, the weather will cooperate over the next few days with fair to good mowing conditions.
The extended forecast shows a nice day on Monday. A potent cold front will bring shower chances on Tuesday, followed by the possibility of a period of snow before precipitation exits late Tuesday night. All three major global models have snow, so we need to mention the possibility. Temperatures could fall slightly below freezing by Wednesday morning. Chilly conditions for the middle of next week, but a rebound to 60° is possible by late week. The long-range models are keeping temperatures below average through next weekend. However, pattern indicators and long-range models suggest a flip to warmer conditions developing for the following week.