Dedication for new Habitat for Humanity home

Putnam County Habitat for Humanity have completed building their 12th home, and a new family is moving into a Columbus Grove neighborhood.
Henry Wainscott, owner of the new Habitat for Humanity home says, “I truly didn’t think something as positive as this could happen to me or my family and it’s just truly a blessing. It’s overwhelming.”
Henry Wainscott and his family were handed the keys to their new home today. Back in 2019, they were selected as the family to receive Habitat for Humanity’s next new build. The pandemic put a stop to the project for a while, but it only took 20 weeks from the groundbreaking to the home being ready for the Wainscott family to move in.
The successful and speedy construction of the home was thanks to a long list of volunteers that spanned from community members putting in physical labor, local businesses making sure everyone’s fed on the job, and even local suppliers making sure that everyone had the right tools and materials.
One of the most important parts of Habitat for humanity is the family’s willingness to also pitch in during the whole process. The family says they are grateful for the whole experience and they learned a lot along the way.
Henry Wainscott says, “It was truly a learning experience. There was a lot of things that were going on that I’ve never seen done and I’ve never partook in any of those activities. It was definitely a learning experience.”
The executive director of Putnam County Habitat for Humanity, Anne Coburn-Griffis, says the family put in hundreds of hours of labor toward the home, and it’s great to see them so proud of their new home.
Corburn-Griffis says, “They work, they have three small children, but the whole family pitched in. Just to see them learning and growing and just seeing how happy they are that this is their home.”
To learn more about the Putnam County Habitat for Humanity, or to volunteer, head to putnamohhabitat.org.