Defendant takes stand to testify on 2020 shooting in Allen County

An Allen County man decided to take the stand in order to share his order of events of a shooting that took place in 2020.
Michael Sheets is facing a felonious assault charge. During opening statements, prosecutors say the day before Easter in 2020, Sheets, his daughter, and her boyfriend Bradley Hutton were in the garage when an argument broke out after a day of drinking, which ended up with Hutton getting shot in the leg. Hutton took the stand on Tuesday and says that Sheets got the gun during the verbal argument.
The defendant took the stand and states that he was in the garage with his daughter and Bradley Hutton. Sheets states that the boyfriend was getting confrontational, and repeatedly asked him to back up and sit down while he was talking to his daughter.
It was then that Sheets said that he got his gun after Hutton failed to follow his request.
"He just kept getting closer and closer," said Sheets. "I'm holding the gun in my right hand, and physically pushing him with my left, telling him to 'get back... get back... I told you, I am going to shoot you if you do not leave my house, making me very fearful... I' can't, I'm not going to do this.' I backed clear back on my garage, to the other side, at least the distance between you and me with the gun, and I said 'this is it, you got to go'."
Closing arguments warped up day two of the jury trial, with the jury dismissed to deliberate on a verdict.
