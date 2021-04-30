Defiance High School wins Western Buckeye League Scholastic Bowl Tournament

Students from 10 schools put their heads together to compete in the Western Buckeye League Scholastic Bowl Tournament on Friday.
This is the 15th year the Ohio State University of Lima hosted the competition. Over 120 students answered timed questions on various subjects against other schools in the area. The event coordinator and Assistant Dean, Bryan Albright, says teams were very excited to return and show off their skills after last year's tournament was cancelled.
"It's amazing what the students know. These questions are very difficult," says Albright. "And the students are very competitive. The teams are very competitive, and they enjoy competing in the scholastic bowl championship."
Defiance High School won the Scholastic Bowl's Varsity Championship in a final head-to-head tiebreaker with the Wapakoneta High School team. Shawnee High School was awarded first place for JV.
The full list of winners can be found below. For an in depth look at each match, visit lima.osu.edu/quizbowl/results.html.
Participating high schools included Bath, Celina, Defiance, Elida, Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf, Shawnee, St. Marys, Van Wert and Wapakoneta.
Varsity Standings
Defiance – 7-2
Wapakoneta – 7-2
Shawnee – 6-3
Ottawa-Glandorf – 5-4
Van Wert – 4-5
St Marys – 4-5
Celina – 4-5
Kenton – 3-6
Elida – 3-6
Bath – 2-7
Junior Varsity Standings
Shawnee – 8-0
St. Marys – 7-1
Defiance – 5-3
Elida – 4-4
Wapakoneta – 4-4
Van Wert – 3-5
Ottawa-Glandorf – 2-6
Kenton – 2-6
Celina – 1-7
2021 Western Buckeye League Quiz Bowl All Conference Team
Bath - Mason Meyer
Celina - Gage Seals
Defiance - Brandon Morgan
Elida - Cody Crates
Kenton - Lily James
Ottawa-Glandorf - Tyler Cantrell
Shawnee - Reed Malcolm
St. Marys - Kaden Brackman
Van Wert - Sophie Rutkowski
Wapakoneta - Gavin Sutton