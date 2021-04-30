Defiance High School wins Western Buckeye League Scholastic Bowl Tournament

Students from 10 schools put their heads together to compete in the Western Buckeye League Scholastic Bowl Tournament on Friday.

This is the 15th year the Ohio State University of Lima hosted the competition. Over 120 students answered timed questions on various subjects against other schools in the area. The event coordinator and Assistant Dean, Bryan Albright, says teams were very excited to return and show off their skills after last year's tournament was cancelled.

"It's amazing what the students know. These questions are very difficult," says Albright. "And the students are very competitive. The teams are very competitive, and they enjoy competing in the scholastic bowl championship."

Defiance High School won the Scholastic Bowl's Varsity Championship in a final head-to-head tiebreaker with the Wapakoneta High School team. Shawnee High School was awarded first place for JV.

The full list of winners can be found below. For an in depth look at each match, visit lima.osu.edu/quizbowl/results.html.

Participating high schools included Bath, Celina, Defiance, Elida, Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf, Shawnee, St. Marys, Van Wert and Wapakoneta.

Varsity Standings

Defiance – 7-2

Wapakoneta – 7-2

Shawnee – 6-3

Ottawa-Glandorf – 5-4

Van Wert – 4-5

St Marys – 4-5

Celina – 4-5

Kenton – 3-6

Elida – 3-6

Bath – 2-7

Junior Varsity Standings

Shawnee – 8-0

St. Marys – 7-1

Defiance – 5-3

Elida – 4-4

Wapakoneta – 4-4

Van Wert – 3-5

Ottawa-Glandorf – 2-6

Kenton – 2-6

Celina – 1-7

2021 Western Buckeye League Quiz Bowl All Conference Team

Bath - Mason Meyer

Celina - Gage Seals

Defiance - Brandon Morgan

Elida - Cody Crates

Kenton - Lily James

Ottawa-Glandorf - Tyler Cantrell

Shawnee - Reed Malcolm

St. Marys - Kaden Brackman

Van Wert - Sophie Rutkowski

Wapakoneta - Gavin Sutton

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Hello! I'm Lauren Siegel, a resident of Fort Loramie, Ohio and a December 2019 graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in Communication.