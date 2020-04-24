Delphos American Legion has socially distanced parking lot hangouts

It has been over a month since Ohio American Legions have been closed under state orders, but members of the Delphos post are finding ways around that.
One employee of the Delphos post had the idea to gather in the parking lot to have social distanced hangouts. She noticed the weather would be nice on Friday and reached out on Facebook and through text with the idea.
She said she had an immediate response from members, as they were excited to have plans and see what they call their family again.
Sonya Osting, a bartender at the Delphos American Legion says, "Oh my gosh, we have something to do tomorrow. We can go and hang out with our friends tomorrow, because right now nobody has any plans. So, getting together here just in the parking lot is really nice.”
This is the second time the group has gathered in the parking lot, and they hope to continue as long as the orders are in place.