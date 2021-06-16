Delphos Area Chamber of Commerce honors local businesses

The Delphos Chamber of Commerce honored business leaders in the community on Wednesday evening.
The Delphos Chamber Awards After Hours was held to honor small business and leaders in the Delphos area. They handed out Longevity Awards for those businesses that have stood the test of time ranging from 5 year to 120-year awards. They also awarded Chamber Awards, with Interfaith Thrift Shop taking home the Non-Profit of the Year, Kosta’s Topp Chalet winning the Community Involvement Business of the Year, Jim Mesker going home with the Employee of the year, and Ivy Hutch Flowers receiving the Small Business of the Year.
Ashley Etzkorn, Owner of Ivy Hutch Flowers & Gifts said, “It means a lot, because we have a lot of strong businesses in Delphos, and to even be nominated next to Westrich Furniture and some of those bigger businesses number wise, because it’s about the impact you make I guess, not how big you are.”
The awards are usually held in February or March as a part of a large dinner, but had to be downsized this year.