A bake sale in Delphos hopes to raise funds for local charities.
A group of girls from Delphos formed a group called "The :)Smi1e Charity" in order to raise money for the local area.
On Saturday, the group held a bake sale at the Delphos Stadium Park Gazebo. Residents were able to come down and choose from a variety of goods such as hot dogs, cupcakes, lemonade, and more.
The group held a fundraiser back in December of 2020, where they raised nearly $800. This time, they have a goal to raise $1500 from Saturdays bake sale.