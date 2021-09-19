Delphos Canal Days 64th annual celebration

The streets of Downtown Delphos were filled with rides, families, and food for their 64th annual Canal Days. 

The Delphos Canal Days is back after taking last year off, and they got right back into the swing of things. With bingo, kiddie tractor pulls, rides, the car show, there was so much to do for the Delphos community over the weekend.

The festival is surrounding the celebration of the historic Miami and Erie Canal, but it’s another way to bring the Delphos community together for a weekend of fun. 

Maria Diltz, chairman of Canal Days says, “Bringing the people downtown, enjoying seeing the kids on the rides, just having the involvement of everyone participating. The volunteers are amazing, without them we probably couldn’t do half of the stuff that we do.” 

Canal days will continue Sunday starting with a 5K in the morning and a parade in the afternoon. 

