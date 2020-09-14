Delphos Canal Days raffle still on for 2020

Canal Days may not be happening this year due to the pandemic, but the raffle is still on.
Delphos' annual festival was canceled after the committee reached out to the health department about what kinds of procedures they would have to follow to keep everyone safe. They decided to hold off on having the full festival and instead focused on just the raffle.
The top prize is a golf cart, and lawn furniture and a grill are secondary prizes this year. Money raised from the raffle will go back into the community, and tickets are still on sale.
"You can purchase tickets from board members from the Canal Days committee as well, and this year we also opened a Venmo account so you can purchase from there, it’s @Delphos-ChamberofCommerce," said Maria Diltz, executive director of the Delphos Area Chamber of Commerce.
The winners of the raffle will be announced on October 1st on Facebook live.