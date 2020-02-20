Delphos Canal Museum recreating local astronomer's original observatory

A local astronomer that lived in Delphos is getting an update to his exhibit at the Delphos Canal Museum.
People in the community remember Leslie Peltier for his extraordinary homemade observatories. Peltier made a name for himself after discovering several comets with the observatories he built with scrap pieces around his farm. The Peltier exhibit at the Delphos Canal Museum is getting a replica of his Merry Go Round Observatory.
Steve Dorsten, the president of the Delphos Canal Commission says, “What we’re trying to do is rebuild and retell the story of Leslie Peltier through these exhibits.”
The observatory was the first-ever all-rotating of its kind. The museum is completely rebuilding the Merry Go Round Observatory with only pictures to reference as there were no blueprints left behind by Peltier. The exhibit should be opening in the late summer, according to the museum.