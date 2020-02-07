Delphos Chamber announces award finalists

The Delphos Chamber is recognizing local businesses and organizations that help make their community better.

The Chamber is getting ready for its annual dinner at the end of the month, by announcing the finalists for their business awards. They have been giving their longevity awards for years, but this is only the second time that the Chamber has given awards to honor those businesses that not only are the economic engine for the city but also give back to Delphos as well.

“We need to let those businesses know that we care about them, we want them to stay local, we want people to shop local,” says Maria Diltz, Ex. Dir. of the Delphos Chamber of Commerce. “With them here, it is making our community a good community.”

Here are the finalists for the four different award categories.  

Non-Profit Business or Club of the Year: Delphos Running Club and Delphos Senior Citizens

Community Involvement Business of the Year: First Federal Bank and Superior Credit Union

Economic Impact Business  of the Year: D&D Ingredients and Unverferth Manufacturing

Small Business of the Year: Delphos ACE Hardware and Ivy Hutch

The winners will be announced during the annual dinner on Leap Day, February 29th.  If you would like to attend the dinner, or get a ticket for the reverse raffle held that night, you can contact the Delphos Area Chamber of Commerce. 

 

