Delphos City Council Approves New City Position

Residents of Delphos will be receiving additional services in the future as a new city administrative position has been approved.

On Monday Night at the Delphos City Council meeting, councilors passed Ordinance O2022-38 which established the position of Assistant Safety Service Director within the City of Delphos. The position was created as several city administrators will be retiring within the near future, and city officials wanted to reassure that previous city knowledge resides within the community. While the position will not be filled immediately, city officials already have ideas on how this role will better serve the Delphos community.

