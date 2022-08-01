Delphos City Council Approves New City Position

Residents of Delphos will be receiving additional services in the future as a new city administrative position has been approved.
On Monday Night at the Delphos City Council meeting, councilors passed Ordinance O2022-38 which established the position of Assistant Safety Service Director within the City of Delphos. The position was created as several city administrators will be retiring within the near future, and city officials wanted to reassure that previous city knowledge resides within the community. While the position will not be filled immediately, city officials already have ideas on how this role will better serve the Delphos community.
"One of the things we are looking at is really having a focus on community development including an economic development portion of it. We're also looking at having them taking over the zoning, but really just be another layer to be able to provide additional resources to the residents," says Jamie Mehaffie, Safety Services Director, City of Delphos.
The Delphos City Council also wants to remind the community that the National Night Out will be held tomorrow night at Stadium Park in Delphos with a cookout, games, music, door prizes, and activities for the kids. Festivities will kick off at 6 pm and will run until 9 pm.