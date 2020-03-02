Delphos City Council postpone vote on water and sewage ordinance

Delphos City Council held off to vote on an ordinance that looks to raise the water and sewage consumer price index. If passed, the water and sewage consumer price index would increase by 2.2%.
Every year in February, legislation requires the city auditor to propose a CPI rate increase that matches the previous years. One city councilman opposed to the ordinance suggests the CPI be increased by only 1.65 so the account would eventually have a net zero balance. Council members in favor of the ordinance say a net zero balance would be detrimental because there wouldn't be a cash balance to help in case of emergencies.
“I think that should be the minimum of our account and not saying that we can’t change them next year,” said Mark Clement, Delphos 4th Ward Councilman.
The ordinance will be off the table in the next meeting held in two weeks.