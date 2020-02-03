A school district is asking the public for help with an upcoming levy.
Delphos City Schools Superintendent Doug Westrick spoke at the Delphos City Council meeting about an upcoming levy on March 17th. The school district has placed a 0.50% traditional income tax levy on the ballot. The levy will support the general operations expenses of the school district. Westrick talked about the importance of community support, and how that impacts the future of the school district.
Westrick said, "We can’t continue to operate and continue to give our kids opportunities to be successful long term if we don’t have the funding to back it. So if we don’t have the funding, then we have to ultimately make decisions that impact education."
Delphos is also gearing up for its annual "Rise Against Hunger" event later this month. The event will take place at Delphos St. John's All Saints Building on February 23rd. Doors will open at 12:30 pm and packing will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. You can register or donate at events.stophungernow.org/delphos2020