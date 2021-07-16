Delphos community drive thru lunch raises money for charity

A community event raised money for charity on Friday.
The Meadows of Delphos held a community drive thru lunch, where residents can line up in front of the facility and pay for a meal. All proceeds from the drive go towards Independence for Hunger.
Each lunch contained a Cajun hamburger, sides, and drink for $8.
"We are doing two different community events. We are doing ones for Senior Executive Club. They are bringing canned goods to donate to the Gallmeier Foundation. And then we are also doing a community event, we're selling the meals for $8. We have had four drive-thru so far and we've raised quite a bit of money. There's just people in this world that actually needs help and we're trying to help them," explained Alexis Rapp, customer service specialist at Meadows of Delphos.
The drive thru lunch was held from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM.