Delphos could receive makeover from HGTV

Delphos could be receiving a downtown makeover thanks to an opportunity through HGTV. Members of the community came together to view the video submission for the HGTV “Home Town Takeover”. The video highlighted some of the projects residents have worked on to help revitalize the downtown and historic area of the city.
Home Town Takeover submissions are only from towns with a population of 40,000 or less. They're required to submit a video, photo, and written submission sharing why the town should be chosen for the makeover. Organizers say they are very pleased with the results.
“There’s so many people in Delphos that have such amazing talents and it was really neat to see people come together and make those talents work for the better of the city,” said Lynn Bockey, HGTV submission organizer.
If they're picked, organizers say they would like to get parts of downtown and Canal Street revitalized. They will make the submission Friday.