Delphos council to continue discussions on preliminary legislation of 5th street paving project

Delphos City Council will continue discussions on a preliminary legislation on a commonly traveled roadway.
The ODOT Preliminary Legislation for 5th Street Paving Project would see the city enter into a contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation for construction along 5th street.
Construction on the street is totaled to cover 10,880 feet.
The total cost of the project would reach $4.2 million, with $2.05 million coming from federal funding, and $373,000 coming from state/safety and reserve credit.
The city would then have to budget for the remaining $1.8 million. During discussion on the ordinance, council members discussed financial options in order to clarify how much the city would have to pay for their share of the project.
Previous numbers projected the city would cover $1.6 million, but new details from ODOT show that that number has increased to $1.8 million.
Council members also discussed specific details on the project, such as the addition of traffic lights and stop signs on portions of 5th street based on their own observations and feedback from residents.
Council did not vote on the pre-legislation. The ordinance will now appear for a second reading at Delphos City Council's next meeting.
Ordinances concerning a lead line replacement fund and Coletta Way Street Dedication were not voted on as well, and will now appear at the next City Council meeting.