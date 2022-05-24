Delphos Fire and Rescue receives new water rescue boat and dive suits thanks to donation

As the nation recognizes National Safe Boating Week, Delphos Fire and Rescue gets a new tool to use when things go wrong on the water.
The Delphos Rural Fire Association donated a new water rescue boat and two new dive suits to the department. The new watercraft can hold ten people and features a 25-horse outboard motor and rigid floor. Something that should make it easier to use on streams and rivers with rocks and other submerged debris. The value of the boat and suits is over $11,000 and was funded by the Rural Fire Association.
Dan Kramer, president of the association, says the first responders asked for help with a new rescue boat and dive suits and they were able to fund all three.
"The firemen came to us, the previous boat that we bought was in the 80s and its life expectancy's taken over and they came up with a project, they wanted a couple of new wetsuits for water entry and they wanted a new rescue boat. Asked us to fund one and we funded all three projects," explained Dan Kramer, Delphos Rural Fire Association president.
Fire officials on hand for the presentation say there are multiple bodies of water in the area they serve, and they also get called out for mutual aid on water rescue in Putnam County. They plan on training with the new rescue boat in the next few weeks.
