Delphos girl raises hundreds for people struggling through pandemic

After her whole family caught the coronavirus, one 10-year-old girl from Delphos set out to help others that may be struggling through the pandemic.
A group of 6 girls from Delphos set up a bake sale in Stadium Park with the plan to raise money for those in need this season. Kate Hempker, the 5th grader from Delphos St. John’s, was inspired to reach out and help her community after reading an article in her religion class at school.
“It makes me feel like I’m doing something with what I have, and I’m using my abilities that I have, and I might have more than other people, and I’m using that to just give it back,” says Hemker.
Hemker was personally affected by the pandemic, as her whole family had previously tested positive for COVID-19. Once she had a plan, she reached out to her friends from school and they were all on board.
She says, “I just thought, I can’t do this all by myself. I emailed them and they were like, they all stepped up. They all were like yeah, we’ll help you, and I’m so grateful that they did.”
The girls were able to raise over $300 through sales and donations in just the first couple of hours of the sale. The money raised will go toward stocking the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry and buying toys to donate to Toys for Tots.