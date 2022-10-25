Delphos Jefferson receives Career Choices Silver Medal award for preparing students for the future

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Delphos Jefferson High School receiving an award for their work in preparing students for future careers.

Jefferson has a "Career Choice" program where they talk with freshman about their future goals and helps them to create a 10-year plan, along with learning more about career building and budgeting. The school is just one of 22 schools across the country to win the "Career Choices Silver Medal" as they continue to be dedicated to student success.

