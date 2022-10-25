Delphos Jefferson receives Career Choices Silver Medal award for preparing students for the future

Jefferson has a "Career Choice" program where they talk with freshman about their future goals and helps them to create a 10-year plan, along with learning more about career building and budgeting. The school is just one of 22 schools across the country to win the "Career Choices Silver Medal" as they continue to be dedicated to student success.
“We’ve taken this program and really grown it - we’ve reached out to the community and we’ve really grown outside of the walls here at Jefferson to involve so many other people and really get our students ready for life after high school,” said Karissa Hoersten, career teacher at Delphos Jefferson High School. “We want to expose them to as many different career options and opportunities as we can, showing them that they don’t have to go to college to make a good living - there are other options .”
The students say that this class has definitely been a help towards preparing for their future.
“In the career class we built our resumes; I’ve used that at my current job and that helped me show them how I am with careers,” said Lillian Baughman, senior at Delphos Jefferson High School. “We’ve also looked into scholarships and I’ve applied to a few scholarships for college next year.”
“They gave us some real world experience, they took us to businesses and they had people show us how to buy a car, how to buy a house, and I think that those things can really help you can help really help you later on in life,” said Trent Teman, senior at Delphos Jefferson High School.
Delphos Jefferson will also be holding a college fair this Thursday along with Delphos St. Johns.
