A hearing was held to rule on the mental health of a Delphos man suspected of harming a young child.

Delphos man accused of critically injuring a child ruled capable of standing trial

Anthony Denoyer was deemed competent to stand trial after review of a competency report. Denoyer is the midst of two criminal cases. In one, he's accused of grand theft of a car. In the other case, he faces 8 charges related to allegedly harming a two-month-old child in late October. The child required surgery at Nationwide Children's Hospital. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He has a trial set for both cases on August 18.

 

