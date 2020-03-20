Delphos man accused of critically injuring a child ruled capable of standing trial

A hearing was held to rule on the mental health of a Delphos man suspected of harming a young child.
Anthony Denoyer was deemed competent to stand trial after review of a competency report. Denoyer is the midst of two criminal cases. In one, he's accused of grand theft of a car. In the other case, he faces 8 charges related to allegedly harming a two-month-old child in late October. The child required surgery at Nationwide Children's Hospital. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He has a trial set for both cases on August 18.