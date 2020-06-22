Delphos man changes plea to harming 2-month-old girl

19-year-old Anthony Denoyer of Delphos has changed his plea to guilty on four counts of felonious assault. His charges of endangering children were dropped along with a separate case where he was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.
The prosecutor says, over a series of days, Denoyer caused harm to his girlfriend's 2-month-old daughter in late October. They also say there were separate incidents that caused 18 broken ribs and skull fractures on the child. She was in critical condition at Nationwide Children's Hospital. She is now doing better and will have no permanent damage. Denoyer faces a maximum 32 to 36 years in prison. He will be sentenced on Aug. 10.