Delphos man indicted on two arson charges sentenced to prison

A Delphos man was sentenced to prison after police say he caused substantial risk of physical harm to another of an occupied structure.
Jerry L. Spurr, was indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on two counts of Aggravated Arson. One count is a felony 1, while the other is a felony 2.
Spurr accepted a plea deal where he would pleas to on count of aggravated arson, in exchange for the other charge being dismissed. Spurr was sentenced to 2-3 years in prison.
According to Delphos police, Spurr is accused of starting a fire at 111 North Main Street. The indictment states that Spurr knowingly created a substantial risk of physical harm to another and the occupied structure.