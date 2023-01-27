Delphos man loses his life after a single-vehicle crash on State Route 66

A Delphos man was killed after his pickup went off the road last night.
Lima troopers say 61-year-old Gregory Kunz died from his injuries at the hospital. The Lima Post says at around 8 a.m., he was headed south on State Route 66, just south of Delphos when his Ford Ranger went off the left side of the road, into a ditch, and then flipped over. Kunz was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. The crash remains under investigation.
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:Marion Township –The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash after a pickup truck overturned.
On January 26, 2023, at approximately 7:44 P.M. troopers responded to State Route 66 south of Delphos for a report of a single vehicle crash. Through investigation, troopers learned that Gregory A. Kunz, age 61, of Delphos, was operating a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck southbound on State Route 66 and went off the left side of the roadway. The truck entered a ditch, causing it to overturn. Mr. Kunz was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Mr. Kunz was transported by Delphos EMS to Mercy Health St. Rita’s Hospital with serious injury. Mr. Kunz later succumbed to his injuries.
Assisting troopers on scene were Delphos EMS and Knippen Towing. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to use extra caution when driving during inclement weather and to always wear a properly adjusted seatbelt.
