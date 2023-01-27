Delphos man loses his life after a single-vehicle crash on State Route 66

A Delphos man was killed after his pickup went off the road last night.

Lima troopers say 61-year-old Gregory Kunz died from his injuries at the hospital. The Lima Post says at around 8 a.m., he was headed south on State Route 66, just south of Delphos when his Ford Ranger went off the left side of the road, into a ditch, and then flipped over. Kunz was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. The crash remains under investigation.

