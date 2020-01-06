In court to sign some documents was a Delphos man suspected of critically harming a child.

Delphos man signs time waiver in child endangerment case

Anthony Denoyer was back in court to sign a time waiver and waive his right to a speedy trial. Attorneys noted they need more time to prepare in his two cases and his speedy trial time would expire at the end of this month. He previously signed a time waiver in his initial case for grand theft auto. His trial date is set for April 7. Police suspect Denoyer caused harm to a two-month-old child placing the child in critical condition. His next pre-trial is scheduled for Feb. 12.

 Copyright 2019 by Lima Communications Corp. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hello, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations. I manage our web and social media content.