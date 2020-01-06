Delphos man signs time waiver in child endangerment case

In court to sign some documents was a Delphos man suspected of critically harming a child.
Anthony Denoyer was back in court to sign a time waiver and waive his right to a speedy trial. Attorneys noted they need more time to prepare in his two cases and his speedy trial time would expire at the end of this month. He previously signed a time waiver in his initial case for grand theft auto. His trial date is set for April 7. Police suspect Denoyer caused harm to a two-month-old child placing the child in critical condition. His next pre-trial is scheduled for Feb. 12.