After nothing came out of a final pre-trial this morning it appears Vicky Shellabarger will be heading to trial.

Shellabarger is accused of murdering her 22-month-old daughter in April of 2018. Shellabarger's daughter, Madilynn, was found not breathing at a Delphos home and later pronounced dead at the hospital. She is facing one count each of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children. Shellabarger was offered a plea deal last month although no details were released on what the deal consisted of. Shellabarger turned down the deal and is scheduled for a trial on March 24.

 

