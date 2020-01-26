Delphos organizations looking towards next step in downtown project

Delphos organizations are asking the public for some financial help to complete the next phase of their corner lot project.
The Canal Days committee, the Delphian Social Club and Chamber of Commerce have received around $85,000 of their $350,000 goal to build a building on their lot at the corner of North Main Street and 4th Street. The building would have a concession stand, restrooms, and provide storage. They are also looking to put a pavilion over the stage and decorative fencing around the property.
The goal is to create a space that will be home for a variety of events.
"I would love to see it as a place where everyone can join together, either for the Delphian Cruise-Ins and maybe the Hometown Christmas someday,” says Jim Grothouse of the Canal Days committee. “Where we could have a skating rink down here, use a synthetic ice skating rink and have music and ice skating.”
In the past, the Canal Days committee has shown their support for the community by helping fund numerous project, now they are hoping that they will see that same support for their passion project.
“We have done a lot of projects in our parks, lighting, concrete, we have helped with bleacher projects in the stadium,” adds Eric Fritz of the Canal Days committee. “We always give our money away, but now we need money for our project and in the future when we have our projects done, we are going to give money away again.”
If you would like to make a donation to the project, you can drop them off at the Delphos Chamber. Besides donations, the Canal Days committee is going after a grant that will get them closer to hitting their $350,000 goal.