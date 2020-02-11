Press Release from Delphos Police Department: On 1-29-2020 officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. 7th St, for an unresponsive male. Officers arrived and located the male who appeared to be suffering from a drug overdose. Delphos EMS arrived and administered aid to the male who soon regained consciousness. The male, 48 year old Michael Dean Ball, refused any further treatment. He was issued a summons to appear in Lima Municipal Court to face the charge of Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication.
On 2-2-2020 officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Moening St. The male at the residence stated that someone had entered his residence and stole items. The male believed that the person responsible is his ex-girlfriend as she still has a key to the residence and there was no forced entry. The incident will be investigated by the Detective Bureau.
On 2-4-2020 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing it being operated with a registration violation. Officers made contact with the driver, 26 year old Cole Allen Miller, of Lima. While investigating the reason for the stop officers found that Miller was operating the vehicle on a suspended driver’s license. Miller was issued a citation for operating the vehicle on an OVI Suspension and will appear in Van Wert Municipal Court to face the charge.
On 2-7-2020 an officer on patrol observed a female in a vehicle whom he had prior knowledge of having an active warrant out of Van Wert County. The officer initiated a traffic stop and arrested the female, 38 year old Lacy Sheets, of Delphos. Sheets was transported to the Van Wert County Jail.
On 2-7-2020 officers were sent to an establishment in the 100 block of E. 2nd St, for a patron creating a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with the subject and witnesses. After investigating the incident officers arrested the subject, 23 year old Christain Hubbard, of Delphos. Hubbard was charged with Persistent Disorderly Conduct, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, and Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon other than a handgun. Hubbard was transported to the Allen County Jail.
On 2-9-2020 officers took a report of an aggressive dog in the 400 block of S. Cass St. The complainant told officers that the neighbor’s dog was running at large and was aggressive towards him and his children. Officers located the dog’s owner who confirmed that the dog had gotten loose after breaking it’s collar. The owner of the dog was able to retrieve it and confine it on the property. A copy of the report will be forwarded to the Dog Warden’s Office for review.
On 2-11-2020 officers spoke with a male who is the owner of an apartment building on N. Main St. He requested a Criminal Trespass order be prepared and served on a male subject whom he no longer wanted on his property.