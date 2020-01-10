Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: On 1-3-2020 officers were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Main St, in reference to a female at the residence threatening to harm herself. Officers arrived and located the female, determining that she would need to be transported for a mental evaluation. Delphos EMS arrived and transported the female to the hospital.
On 1-4-2020 officers were sent to a residence in the 200 block of W. Clime St, to investigate a possible Burglary or Criminal Trespass. Officers were able to locate a subject, 42 year old Adam Purdy, of Delphos, hiding in the residence that he did not have permission to be at. During the investigation officers found drug related items belonging to Purdy inside the residence as well as finding that he had an active warrant out of Van Wert County. Purdy was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Jail. Charges are pending for the drug related items and he will appear in Van Wert Municipal Court once the charges are filed.
On 1-5-2020 two female complainant’s came to the police department to report an incident that had just occurred. The two stated that two men came to their residence and forced their way inside. Once inside the two men became verbally abusive, only leaving when one of the female’s threatened to call police. One of the victims stated that the men were possibly friends with her ex-boyfriend and were upset with her for end their relationship. The incident remains under investigation.
On 1-6-2019 a female came to the police department to report an Identity Theft incident. The female told officers that she received a bill from a debt collection agency claiming that she had an outstanding balance for an account that was opened in her name. The female contacted the company and they advised that the account was opened in Florida and she would need a police report to dispute the charges.
On 1-6-2020 officers spoke with a complainant who wished to file a report. The male stated that he made an agreement and paid another male to complete a remodeling project for him. The complainant stated that the contractor had not completed the work and he believes he has been scammed.
On 1-7-2020 officers met with a male who was the victim of a scam. The male told officers that he received an email from who he thought to be his supervisor at his place of employment. The subject asked the complainant to purchase gift cards for employees with his own money and he would then be reimbursed. The complainant purchased the gift cards and was then asked to scratch off the security code on the back and email pictures to the subject. After the complainant had purchased and emailed four thousand dollars’ worth of gift cards to the subject he found out that his supervisor had not requested him to do that.
On 1-9-2020 a female contacted the police department requesting a report for damage done to her vehicle. The female told officers that her ex-boyfriend took her car after he told her he needed to go to work. The female found out that her ex-boyfriend did not show up for work, but she could not make contact with him. The vehicle was later returned to her, but had sustained damages.