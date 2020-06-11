On 6-1-2020 a female came to the police department to report damage done to her vehicle.
On 6-2-2020 officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop officers found that the driver, 42 year old Jennifer Craig, of Delphos, had an active warrant out of Allen County. Craig was taken into custody and turned over to a Deputy from Allen County.
On 6-4-2020 officers were alerted to two males publicly engaged in inappropriate conduct in the 100 block of W. Cleveland St. Officers arrived in the area and made contact with both males, identified as, 62 year old Lonnie N. Slygh, and 48 year old David W. Brown, both of Delphos. Both men were issued summons to appear in Van Wert Municipal Court for the charge of Public Indecency.
On 6-4-2020 officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of S. Main St, for a Criminal Damaging complaint. Officers met with the female complainant and found that someone had damaged her vehicle.
On 6-5-2020 officers spoke with employees at a business in the 1600 block of E. 5th St, who reported that a male subject had struck a pole on their property the night before. The manager of the business requested a report so that the pole could be fixed.
On 6-5-2020 officers were called to assist an officer of the Lima Municipal Court for a forcible eviction taking place in the 100 block of E. 7th St. The officer on scene had located a small amount of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. The items were seized for further investigation.
On 6-6-2020 officers met with a male in the 200 block of W. Clime St, who reported a theft incident. Officers met with the male and found that he had made an agreement with a female to clean his residence in return for a car. The male reported that the female did not complete the work, but left with the car and other items not in the agreement. The incident remains under investigation.
On 6-6-2020 a male called the police department in reference to a possible scam. The male told officers that he was contacted in reference to putting advertisements on his vehicle in exchange for monetary compensation. The male agreed and was advised that he would need to send money to purchase the initial advertisement materials. After sending the money the male discovered that he was scammed.
On 6-7-2020 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the driver commit a traffic offense. Officers made contact with the driver, 25 year old Shade Conner Brubaker, of Houston, Ohio. During the traffic stop officers found probable cause to arrest Brubaker for operating the vehicle while Intoxicated.
On 6-7-2020 officers were advised of an active warrant out of Wood County for 57 year old David A. Jackson of Pemberville, Ohio. Officers located Jackson at a business on Gressel Dr, where he was taken into custody. Jackson was transported to the Allen County Jail where he will await extradition to Wood County.
On 6-7-2020 officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of S. Jefferson St. While investigating the incident officers found a male at the residence, 36 year old Steven Warner, of Delphos, had an active warrant out of Findlay. Warner was taken into custody and turned over to over to the Findlay Police Department.
On 6-8-2020 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and made contact with the driver, 37 year old Scott J. Wilkins, of Lima. During the traffic stop it was found that Wilkins had an active warrant out of Allen County. Wilkins was taken into custody on the warrant and was also charged with driving under an OVI Suspension and Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments.
On 6-9-2020 an officer on patrol initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the vehicle being operated with an equipment violation. Officers made contact with the driver, Deystine Shehee of Lima and found that she was also operating the vehicle on a suspended driver’s license. Shehee will appear in Van Wert Municipal Court to face the charge of a License Forfeiture Suspension.
On 6-9-2020 officers took a report from a male in the 800 block of Skinner St. The male told officers that items belonging to him were taken out of his sister’s vehicle while it was parked in front of her residence.