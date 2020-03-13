Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: On 3-1-2020 officers met with a male in the 400 block of S. Main St, and took a report for damage done to his vehicle. The vehicle owner advised officers that the windshield was cracked sometime during the overnight hours.
On 3-3-2020 officers took a report from a male and his mother at the police department. The male told officers that he was assaulted by two juveniles while riding on the school bus. The incident remains under investigation.
On 3-3-2020 officers located a male known to have an active warrant out of Van Wert County. The male, 30 year old Dustin Lehmkuhle, of Delphos, was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Jail.
On 3-5-2020 officers took a report from a female in the 400 block of W. 3rd St. The female told officers that someone stole her garbage can as it sat out in front of her residence.
On 3-5-2020 officers spoke with a male on S. Bredeick St, in reference to someone possibly stealing his beagle.
On 3-8-2020 officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Washington St, in reference to a Domestic dispute between two brothers. Upon arrival officers located one of the males and spoke with him about the altercation. The second male was interviewed the following day about his involvement in the altercation. Both males had a different account on how the incident occurred. No charges are expected to be filed.
On 3-9-2020 officers were sent to the 300 block of W. 6th St, in reference to a Domestic Dispute. Upon arrival officers spoke with a male and a female at the residence. Both stated that they had a verbal argument and nothing physical had occurred. A report was taken, but no charges will be filed.
On 3-10-2020 officers received a complaint of a male outside of a business on Elida Ave, attempting to fight with a male who had entered the business. Officers arrived and found that the male outside had left. Officers gathered information from the complainant, but were informed that the complainant’s father was now attempting to fight with the subject in front of a residence on S. Franklin St. Officers were at that location with-in moments and stopped any would be altercation. The incident remains under investigation.
On 3-10-2020 a male reported that someone broke out the back glass of his minivan. The male stated that nothing was missing from inside the van and nothing was found that caused the damage.
On 3-12-2020 officers were advised of a juvenile who had an active warrant for his arrest. Officers located the juvenile and took him into custody. The juvenile was transported to the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center.
On 3-13-2020 officers were dispatched to King St, for an incident involving a garbage truck. A resident in that location requested a report after damage was done to his home by a garbage truck striking an overhead cable, ripping it from the residence.