Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: On 3-14-2020 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the driver commit a traffic offense. During the traffic stop officers found the driver, 29 year old Jonathon Blaine, of Delphos, to be in possession of Hashish and drug paraphernalia. Blaine was issued a summons to appear in Lima Municipal Court to face the charges.
On 3-16-2020 officers took a complaint from a male who reported that the license plate for his vehicle was stolen. The registration information was gathered and entered into a law enforcement database.
On 3-17-2020 officers met with a male at the police department in reference to a Theft incident. The male told officers that someone had taken his debit card and withdrew cash from his account at an ATM without his permission. The male believed that this was done by an ex-girlfriend. The incident remains under investigation.
On 3-17-2020 a female came to the police department to file a report. The female told officers that her ex-husband had posted inappropriate pictures of her on social media. She advised officers that the photos were taken without her consent. The incident will be reviewed by the prosecutor’s office.
On 3-18-2020 officers met with a male who wished to file a Theft report. The male told officers that someone had used his debit card at an ATM and withdrew cash. The male believed that his debit card was taken from him while he attended a party. Incident is under investigation.
On 3-20-2020 officers responded to the 1000 block of Southridge Dr, for a dispute. Officers arrived and found a male and female had been in an argument. The male, who was intoxicated, had also been creating a disturbance with guest’s that were visiting the residence. The male agreed to leave the residence for the night and was picked up moments later.
On 3-21-2020 officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. 6th St, for a civil issue. Officers arrived and met with a male who could not get into his residence because another resident had changed the locks. Officers found sufficient evidence that this was in fact the males residence and advised him he was free to enter the residence by other means.
On 3-25-2020 officers were sent to the 1000 block of Clay St. for a report of damage done to a garage. Officers arrived and observed the damage done to garage where it appeared that a vehicle had run into it.