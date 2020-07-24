Delphos resident gives away masks

A mother gave back by handing out masks Friday evening in Delphos.
Jing Sherry and her son stood outside of St. John’s Catholic Church from 7 until 8 Friday evening to give away masks that their family crafted. They had sizes ranging from kids to adults made with different designs. She is also looking for donations to continue making masks and continue giveaways. She has been doing this for the past 3 weeks and is thankful to help the community during these times.
She said, “It's just fun to you know, help people around. It's the least thing I can do to the community, just helping out.”
They will be handing out masks next Friday at the same time.