Delphos Seniors send letter to city council on residential construction concerns

A letter has been sent to Delphos City Council from area seniors regarding upcoming construction around Delphos Senior Villas.
In the letter, seniors who live on the property have voiced concerns regarding the construction. According to the letter, management promised residents that expansion to the property would only be done for more senior residents.
However, residents state that a plan is now in place to construct a residential facility/low income housing for families.
"We don't object to them having housing... The 38 residents that are out there now are facing anywhere from 250 to over 300 people coming on top of us," said Dale Price, a resident at Delphos Senior Villas. "We are very upset because we feel that our safe environment that we are used to for the past eleven years will be violated."
The senior residents have stated that they have reached out to the construction company and have not received any feedback.
Dale states that the residents are planning to hold other events regarding the construction project.
"We want to live peacefully and not have to worry about our surroundings," said Dale.