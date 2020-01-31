Delphos St. John's holds big pep rally for Catholic Schools Week

Delphos St. John's concluded their Catholic Schools Week with a big hoo-rah!
At the end of the day, the entire school filed into the gym for a pep rally. The pep rally included cheering, dancing, music, and singing. Seminarian Joseph gave a presentation of the four important words of Catholic Schools Week: learn, serve, lead, succeed. The school hopes the students will take these principles with them when they serve the Delphos community and wherever God takes them in their lives.
"When people come here and I think they see the sense of community in the school and that education here is really a community effort. It's the effort of not only the faculty and staff of the school, but also the parents and the community and the church, so I think that is one of the great benefits of Catholic education," said Father Dennis Walsh, Pastor of Delphos St. John the Evangelist.
St. John's will conclude Catholic Schools Week with an all-school mass on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.