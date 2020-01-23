Delphos St. John's students head out to the 47th annual March for Life

A group from Delphos St. John's is traveling overnight to take part in the 47th annual March for Life in Washington D.C.
The day is filled with speakers, including President Donald Trump, who will be the first sitting president to attend the march in person. Then the hundreds of thousands of attendees will march from the National Mall to the United States Supreme Court Building. The march protests the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the cases that made abortion legal nationwide. The students feel it's important to make the trip to stand up with others to express their beliefs.
“It gives me the opportunity to kind of step out of Delphos and be a part of something bigger,” says Hannah Elwer, Senior at Delphos St. John's. “Especially with this protest being such a big topic nationwide it kinda gives me the opportunity to stand up for what I believe in, and I hold that really important to me.”
“I think it’s really important to get involved in different activities, and especially this one,” adds Noah Heiing Senior at Delphos St. John's. “Because it’s really important to our faith and to our school and to be a voice for those who can’t speak.”
Over 700 people from the Toledo Diocese will be attending this year's march. This is the 16th time in the last 18 years a delegation from St. John's will be attending the march.