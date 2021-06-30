Delphos St. John's holds virtual auction and reverse raffle

Delphos St. John’s is back with their annual Benefit Auction and Raffle, but with a different format.
Delphos St. John’s School and Parish had to cancel last years benefit, but this year they were able to hold the event virtually, with 32auctions hosting the auction online. Businesses and residents from around the community were able to donate items that were then auctioned off, with the big prize a golf cart being raffled off at the end of the night. The benefits will go to the school and parish, which is made possible by the support of the Delphos community.
Father Dennis Walsh, the Pastor at Delphos St. John’s Parish said, “The community is always supportive of all of our activities, and all of our fundraising activities here at St. John’s, and we’re always grateful for all the support that the community gives us.”
The winners will be able to pick up their items at the Ministry Center at 201 N. Pierce Street from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday.